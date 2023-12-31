Rutland Barracks/ CMV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B4008315
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: December 31, 2023, at approximately 0630 hours
STREET: US Route 4
TOWN: Killington
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy blacktop surface
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kenneth Hoag
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth
VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor Trailer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minimum cab and trailer damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On December 31, 2023, at approximately 0630 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were notified of a jack-knifed tractor-trailer unit on US Route 4 in the Town of Killington.
The operator was later identified as Kenneth Hoag (36) of Hoosick Falls, NY. During the investigation, it was learned that Hoag was traveling eastbound on US Route 4 when he lost control of the tractor-trailer unit due to icy road conditions. No injuries were reported at the time, and no other motor vehicles were involved. Due to the road conditions and the motor vehicle crash, the normal flow of traffic was reduced for public safety.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, Killington Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, and TowAway Towing and Recovery.