Rutland Barracks/ DUI#2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4006162
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802.773.9101
DATE/TIME: 08/25/25 1915 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stratton Road, Rutland City
VIOLATION: DUI#2
ACCUSED: David W. Powers
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 25, 2025, at approximately 1915 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on Stratton Road in Rutland City, VT for an observed motor vehicle violation. State Police observed a vehicle speeding eastbound on Woodstock Avenue in Rutland City that appeared to have just made a pass in the center turn lane. State Police stopped the vehicle and while speaking with the operator, David W. Powers of Rutland, VT, indicators of impairment were observed. Powers was screened and arrested for DUI. Powers was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing, Powers was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Rutland Criminal Division on 09/15/2025 at 10 AM to answer the charge of DUI#2.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2025 1000
COURT: Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
