Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,501 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/ DUI#2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4006162

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary                            

STATION: Rutland                      

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

 

DATE/TIME: 08/25/25 1915 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stratton Road, Rutland City

VIOLATION: DUI#2

 

ACCUSED: David W. Powers                                              

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 25, 2025, at approximately 1915 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on Stratton Road in Rutland City, VT for an observed motor vehicle violation.  State Police observed a vehicle speeding eastbound on Woodstock Avenue in Rutland City that appeared to have just made a pass in the center turn lane.  State Police stopped the vehicle and while speaking with the operator, David W. Powers of Rutland, VT, indicators of impairment were observed.  Powers was screened and arrested for DUI.  Powers was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing.  After processing, Powers was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Rutland Criminal Division on 09/15/2025 at 10 AM to answer the charge of DUI#2.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2025 1000           

COURT: Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/ DUI#2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more