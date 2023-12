VSP Berlin/ crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE# 23A3007356

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/30/23 @1654 hours

STREET: River Road

TOWN: Duxbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hart Road

WEATHER: Raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Mud

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Taylor Erdman

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: KIA

VEHICLE MODEL: SOUL

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: No injuries reported

SUMMARY OF CRASH: Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on River Road in Duxbury. Investigation showed Erdman was traveling west on River Road when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto its roof. Erdman escaped injury and was able to exit the vehicle on his own accord. Erdman's vehicle had to be towed from the scene.