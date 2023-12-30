MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, December 18, 2023, to Monday, December 25, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 18, 2023, through Monday, December 25, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 50 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, December 18, 2023

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of F Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Corey Darnell Branch, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon outside a Home or Business, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-205-370

A .223 caliber assault rifle and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-205-449

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of D Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-205-517

A Smith & Wesson handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Sixth Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-205-649

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 5800 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Terrence Gunthrope, of Indian Head, MD, and 20-year-old Correy Whittico, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-205-711

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: John Doe, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-205-949

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Peterson Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-206-277

A Glock 23 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Raum Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Arnez Dayvon Mack, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-206-450

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Kamon Fewell, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-206-480

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Donnell Garret, of Arlington, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-206-499

Thursday, December 21, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Joshua Banks, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-206-561

A Ruger 57 5.7x28 caliber handgun and a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2400 block of Skyland Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Alonzo Travis Lover, of Fairmount Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-206-843

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Lawrence Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Vondel Dwayne Brown, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-206-905

A Ruger EC-95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6200 block of Banks Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old D’Angelo M. Phillips, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-206-942

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Eighth Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Alvin Wayne Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon on in Possession. CCN: 23-206-991

A Charles Daly 1911 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 17th Street and Eye Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 50-year-old Anthony Richardson, of Southeast, D.C., and 46-year-old Tylesaa Morton, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Operating a Vehicle while Impaired. CCN: 23-207-046

Friday, December 22, 2023

A Smith & Wesson EZ-9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 23-207-097

Two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, a Kel-tec KSG 12 gauge shotgun, a Smith & Wesson G1-3 .22 caliber long rifle, a BB gun, and a Colt Defense M-4 Carbine .556 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest. CCN: 23-207-301

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of New York Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Michael Wayne Matthews, Jr., of Hampton, VA, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-207-376

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Bryant Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Alvin Bernard Burton, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-207-461

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 20-year-old James Earl Byrd, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-207-508

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Edgar Booth Fields, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-207-566

Saturday, December 23, 2023

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Orren Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Michael Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-207-629

A Beretta CX4 .45 caliber handgun and a Jericho 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2100 block of Eighth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 49-year-old Edwin Javier Berriors Ortiz, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-207-819

A Ruger SRC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 56-year-old Kurt Michael Chase, of Houston, TX, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-207-860

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Foote Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-207-861

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Foote Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-207-869

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 22 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of Hanover Place, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Akbar Adbul Karim Bilal, of Northwest, D.C., and 18-year-old Zaire Miles, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Firearm in a School Zone, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-208-021

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Robert Emanuel Aderoju, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-208-029

A Smith & Wesson MP 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Douglas Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Damonte Maurice Mack, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-208-053

Sunday, December 24, 2023

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Bruce Jonathan Sanders, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-208-141

An Armi Tanfoglio Giuseppe GT-27 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 44-year-old Christopher Alonzo Babb, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Simple Assault, and Assault on a Police Officer. CCN: 23-208-291

A VP BB gun was recovered in the 2200 block Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Daikwon A. Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Possession of a BB gun, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-208-327

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Wilmington Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old Bernard Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 23-208-397

A Hi-Point Luger C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Ronnie Wayne Robinson, of Southwest, D.C., for Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-208-398

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of F Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-208-430

Monday, December 25, 2023

A Girsan MC-14T .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Morton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Trent Davis, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-208-813

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###