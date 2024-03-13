Buddytown Application Expands to Offer Social Good Conferences Speakers to Inspire Users to Take Actions for Social Good

Buddytown Application available on Apple and Android Markets. Created by Global Humanitarian Kristen Thomasino. Meet the Official Speakers for The Social Good Conferences Register to be a Speaker for The Social Good Conferences Thomasino Media LLC Logo with the Social Good Movement, created by CEO Kristen Thomasino DJ Femme A Official Speaker for Social Good, Shares New Inspirational Music, Way of Life

Buddytown Consulting has integrated Thomasino Media content available in Buddytown on Apple and Android.

Integration into Apple and Android is another way to help spread the word about Social Good in an interactive user experience with the other complimentary components of the Buddytown Network.” — Kristen Thomasino | Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomasino Media CEO, Kristen Thomasino shared The Social Good Conferences platform is available on Buddytown an application on Android and Apple.

Thomasino commented, "It's an exciting time for social good. Having certified speakers for social good available in Buddytown is a huge win for both companies. It accomplishes Thomasino Media distribution expansion goals to reach more users via the Buddytown application. It's great to see all the different offerings available in one easy to find place to educate, entertain and engage users for social good. We will continue to expand The Social Good Conferences with more speakers. The first 20 we have available are remarkable and engaging. This new though provoking content is about all kinds of topics including Human Rights, Health and Wellness, Civil Reform, Finance and Wealth Creation, Technology, Real Estate and Construction, and Safety and Security. The good news is people can join the Social Good Conferences as a speaker too if they want to apply at www.socialgoodconferences.com. No matter what be sure to watch all our fantastic speakers for social good. These social good warriors are going to make you think differently and inspire you. The time for social good is now! Join the social good movement."

Thomasino Media shared, The Social Good Conferences, available now on Buddytown, unify various examples of social good worldwide, including the United States, France, Africa, Reunion Island, Netherlands, Mexico, etc. Buddytown is available for download at www.buddytown.com/technology

