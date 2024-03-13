Buddytown Application Expands to Offer Social Good Conferences Speakers to Inspire Users to Take Actions for Social Good

Buddytown Application available on Apple and Android Markets. Created by Global Humanitarian Kristen Thomasino.

Buddytown Application available on Apple and Android Markets. Created by Global Humanitarian Kristen Thomasino.

Meet the Official Speakers for The Social Good Conferences

Meet the Official Speakers for The Social Good Conferences

Register to be a Speaker for The Social Good Conferences

Register to be a Speaker for The Social Good Conferences

Thomasino Media LLC Logo with the Social Good Movement, created by CEO Kristen Thomasino

Thomasino Media LLC Logo with the Social Good Movement, created by CEO Kristen Thomasino

DJ Femme A Official Speaker for Social Good, Shares New Inspirational Music, Way of Life

DJ Femme A Official Speaker for Social Good, Shares New Inspirational Music, Way of Life

Buddytown Consulting has integrated Thomasino Media content available in Buddytown on Apple and Android.

Integration into Apple and Android is another way to help spread the word about Social Good in an interactive user experience with the other complimentary components of the Buddytown Network.”
— Kristen Thomasino | Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomasino Media CEO, Kristen Thomasino shared The Social Good Conferences platform is available on Buddytown an application on Android and Apple.

Thomasino commented, "It's an exciting time for social good. Having certified speakers for social good available in Buddytown is a huge win for both companies. It accomplishes Thomasino Media distribution expansion goals to reach more users via the Buddytown application. It's great to see all the different offerings available in one easy to find place to educate, entertain and engage users for social good. We will continue to expand The Social Good Conferences with more speakers. The first 20 we have available are remarkable and engaging. This new though provoking content is about all kinds of topics including Human Rights, Health and Wellness, Civil Reform, Finance and Wealth Creation, Technology, Real Estate and Construction, and Safety and Security. The good news is people can join the Social Good Conferences as a speaker too if they want to apply at www.socialgoodconferences.com. No matter what be sure to watch all our fantastic speakers for social good. These social good warriors are going to make you think differently and inspire you. The time for social good is now! Join the social good movement."

Thomasino Media shared, The Social Good Conferences, available now on Buddytown, unify various examples of social good worldwide, including the United States, France, Africa, Reunion Island, Netherlands, Mexico, etc. Buddytown is available for download at www.buddytown.com/technology

#socialgood #application #download #buddytown #speakers #motivation #mentors #network #leaders #award #colleges #universities

Kristen Thomasino
Thomasino Media LLC
operations@thomasinomedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

Watch Official Speaker for Social Good Kara Kilian talk about Health and Wellness

You just read:

Buddytown Application Expands to Offer Social Good Conferences Speakers to Inspire Users to Take Actions for Social Good

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kristen Thomasino
Thomasino Media LLC operations@thomasinomedia.com
Company/Organization
Thomasino Media LLC

Los Angeles, California,
United States
+1 424-234-9762
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Thomasino Media LLC is on a mission to help the world become more understanding and kind by providing thought-provoking content that encourages people to gain insight into others' perspectives. Each piece of media serves as an invitation for people to step out of their own lives and explore life from many points of view, with the goal being creating compassionate humans who cherish Social Good in all areas. Join us today on this inspiring journey! Learn About our Content at www.thomasinomedia.com. We at Thomasino Media LLC publish print books, e-books, and audio and visual shows on many networks. We also have an inspirational gifts store that includes merchandise like hats, t-shirts, mugs, and prints of select photography and artwork.

About Us

More From This Author
Thomasino Media Celebrates for International Women's Month Author Marissa Alma Nick for her Activism for Human Rights
Buddytown Application Expands to Offer Social Good Conferences Speakers to Inspire Users to Take Actions for Social Good
The Social Good Conferences Serve as an Alternative for Humanity to Engage in Civil Reform and Network with Mentors
View All Stories From This Author