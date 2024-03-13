Thomasino Media Celebrates for International Women's Month Author Marissa Alma Nick for her Activism for Human Rights

Marissa Alma Nick Official Speaker for The Social Good Conferences for Human Rights Meet the Official Speakers for The Social Good Conferences Subscribe to our YouTube channel. Meet the Speaker Marissa Alma Nick Marissa Alma Nick with her book available on Amazon, "Rebel in Venus."

Social Good is a productive way we can respond to trauma. Marissa Alma Nick selected as an Official Social Good Conferences Speaker.

In America, sexual trauma and assault is happening in many communities. It's important elders hold the line for civility and safety.” — Kristen Thomasino | CEO Thomasino Media LLC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomasino Media is excited to share Marissa Alma Nick is part of The Social Good Conferences as an Official Speaker for Social Good.

Kristen Thomasino, CEO of Thomasino Media commented,

"Marissa Alma Nick is a fantastic addition to the Social Good Conferences. Her voice around her life experiences, her show she created and her unique book, "Rebel in Venus" is important for other women to hear about. She talks about situations that many have experienced and don't talk about around sexual trauma potentially because of fear and shame. She creates a safe place for introspection around trauma. Working with her to create the social good conference piece for Human Rights has been an enlightening experience. We need more women like Marissa Alma Nick brave enough to speak out and healing with creative undertakings to be at the forefront. The Social Good Movement is made of all kinds of examples of social good. It's great to celebrate this social good warrior and activist for International Women's Month."

About The Social Good Conferences

At www.socialgoodconferences.com, we host impactful sessions that provide professional points of view on critical social issues. Presented by Thomasino Media & Buddytown Consulting, the Social Good Conferences are a platform for discussions and insights that can inspire and empower.

#socialgood #activism #speakers #interviews #conferences #watchme #humanrights #internationalwomensmonth #realestate #leadership #genz #colleges #universities #womensrights #unitedstates

Marissa Alma Nick Official Speaker for Social Good for Human Rights