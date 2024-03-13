The Social Good Conferences Serve as an Alternative for Humanity to Engage in Civil Reform and Network with Mentors

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, The Social Good Movement Series to watch a session. Meet the Official Speakers for The Social Good Conferences Thomasino Media LLC Logo with the Social Good Movement, created by CEO Kristen Thomasino Brian Tally, Marine Veteran, Tally Bill, Certified Speaker for Social Good for Civil Reform Rose Garcia Official Speaker for Social Good for Real Estate, Development, and Construction

Conferences discussing complex community issues with real life examples can be the game changer our communities need to engage in civil reform and prosperity.

If we meet humanity with an understanding that everybody can suffer, we can be better humans. Social Good is about how we spread education, share examples of leadership, and network for success.” — Kristen Thomasino | CEO Thomasino Media LLC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomasino Media LLC had a successful recruiting season for speakers for social good—the Social Good Conferences were created to inspire humanity to take productive actions that produce positive outcomes. The conferences unify various examples of social good worldwide, including the United States, France, Africa, Reunion Island, Netherlands, Mexico, etc. Creator and Conference Show Host, Kristen Thomasino shared her thoughts on the progress made in quarter one of 2024.

"2024 is already proving to be an exciting time for social good. Our certified Social Good Speaker program has been a great success. The format we assembled is a fast-paced way to get inspired for social good and connect with others to engage them in their mission. I am so excited we already have so many speakers in the year participating in The Social Good Conferences. The topics discussed include Human Rights, Health and Wellness, Finance and Wealth Creation, Real Estate, Development, Construction, Safety and Security, Technology, and more. It's been fantastic to get the support of such inspirational minds such as Marine veteran Brian Tally, Dr. E. Lance McCarthy, Raffles van Exel, Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, Rose Garcia, Kara Kilian, Barby Ingle, Myisha Malone-King, Army veteran Evan C Smith, Army veteran Kristal Kent, Dominika Budz, Jonathan P. Fairchild, Dr. Denyse Turner, Luke Gaynor, Annie Flores, Leslie Ortiz, Bacely YoroBi, Florence Ollivier Duchamp, Jordi Ben Hamo, Bo Hamrick, Laurence Darmalingom, Marissa Alma Nick, and others to be shared in the future. Be sure to subscribe to our channel on YouTube, The Social Good Movement Series Channel, to be notified of new speakers available. I created this fast-paced way to interact with these Social Good Warriors to help empower our communities. There are many ways to be an activist for social good. Be a part of the Social Good Movement and talk to people in your community about social good."

About The Social Good Conferences

At www.socialgoodconferences.com, we host impactful sessions that provide professional points of view on critical social issues. Presented by Thomasino Media & Buddytown Consulting, the Social Good Conferences are a platform for discussions and insights that can inspire and empower.

#socialgood #activism #speakers #interviews #conferences #watchme #civilreform #realestate #leadership #genz #colleges #universities #mexico #unitedstates #reunionisland #africa #france #europe #netherlands

Check out Barby Ingle, an Official Speaker for Social Good