Author Xue Mo Will Showcase Works at 32nd Taipei International Book Exhibition

A Cultural Get-Together Awaited!

Xue Mo’s novels are filled with humanitarian care and philosophical thought. He is one of the most profound writers in contemporary China.” — Famed American translators Howard Goldblatt and Sylvia Li-chun Lin

CHICAGO, IL, US, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 32nd Taipei International Book Exhibition, scheduled from February 20th to 25th, 2024, at Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1, promises to be a significant event, featuring a dynamic selection of international literary works.

Xue Mo’s traditional Chinese editions, including titles like “The World is a Reflection of the Mind” and “Eternal Mind: The Monk and the Goddesses,” published by Yu Yuan Culture Ltd. and Vast Plain Publishing House, have garnered a loyal readership in Taiwan. His books are available at leading Taiwanese bookstores, both online and physical, such as San Min Book Co., Eslite Bookstore, Books.com.tw, and Kingstone.

In June 2017, author Xue Mo was invited to the First Cross-Strait Cultural Famous BBS Forum at Taipei 101 Tower, where he discussed “The Impact of Chinese Study of the Mind on the World.” He engaged with distinguished guests including former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou and former National Taiwan University President Lee Si-Chen.

In February 2022, San Min Book Co. launched a special section for Xue Mo’s works, attracting wide public interest. After a seven-year break, author Xue Mo is set to attend the Taipei Book Exhibition for the first time. He plans to participate in a variety of cultural exchange activities, including panel discussions and book signing events.

The exhibition will display Xue Mo’s popular works such as “Laozi’s True Thoughts,” “The Buddha’s Wisdom,” and “Eternal Mind: The Monk and the Goddesses.” These works, along with other multi-lingual editions, will be featured under a special “reunion” theme at the Taipei Book Exhibition, an event that is highly anticipated by all.

Event Details:

Dates: February 20th to 25th, 2024

Location: 1st Floor, No. 5, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Taipei City

Booth: A1107, Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1

Organizers: Zhonghua International Media and Publishing Group Limited, Shangpa Culture Distribution Co., Ltd.

Contact Information:

Xue Mo: xuemo1963@163.com