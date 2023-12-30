Submit Release
News Search

There were 342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,489 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Arrest on Warrants

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1008476

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote                            

STATION: Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/29/23 1425 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church Street, Hyde Park

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrants

 

ACCUSED: Erik Wallace-Senft                                             

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Church Street in Hyde Park for a minor motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Erik Wallace-Senft, 58, of Woodbury. Wallace-Senft was found to have two warrants for his arrest stemming from a 2019 eluding law enforcement charge. The warrants were issued out of Lamoille and Washington Counties. Wallace-Senft was taken into custody, and after posting bail, he was released with a citation ordering him to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 3, 2024, at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/3/24 1230          

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: $210.00

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Arrest on Warrants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more