Fortuna Boy Scout Troop Offering Christmas Tree Pickup Service

flyer for boy scouts christmas tree pickupBSA Troop 47 of Fortuna, CA is hauling off Christmas trees on January 3rd, 2024.  The money goes to our troop to fund troop activities and purchase needed equipment and gear. We will only be picking up trees in Fortuna, CA. Trees will be brought to Recology Eel River for recycling.

  • Leave tree at street curb by 9:00 a.m on Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Please add a note with your name and address on the tree.
  • Please no flocked trees. Please remove stands and all decorations. Thank you!

Place your donation envelope on your door or securely to your porch. Please DO NOT attach the donation to the tree.  Suggested donation amounts are: $10, $15, $20 or more. Donations of any size are welcome and appreciated.

Got questions? Contact us: Phone/Text: (707) 682-9446 or e mail: [email protected]

If you would like to arrange for your tree to be picked up, please fill out this FORM.

