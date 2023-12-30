Submit Release
News Search

There were 495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,865 in the last 365 days.

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Celebrates Major Accomplishments of 2023

Year-end Accomplishments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) celebrates 2023 and the significant accomplishments that have propelled our mission forward. FLHSMV and our division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) remain committed to providing highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. This year has yielded great success, and we are inspired to continue making our roads and communities safer for Florida citizens and visitors.

FLHSMV’s key accomplishments from the last year include:

System upgrades and modernization

Customers receiving service in mobile driver license bus
  • Florida joined the AAMVA State-to-State system that limits a person to holding one driver license. Although U.S. law restricts individuals from having more than one license, the State-to-State system provides electronic verification to determine whether an applicant already holds a license or ID card in another state.
  • FLHSMV upgraded to the newest version of Department of Homeland Security’s Verification of Lawful Status. Immigration documents are verified by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program which compares presented documents to the electronic record of the documents held by the DHS in compliance with Real-ID regulations.

Law Enforcement

151st Basic Recruit Class

 

 

 

 

Customer Service

Mobile Driver License Bus
  • Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobiles partnered with various agencies and community organizations to bring driver license and motor vehicle services to communities and customers who may otherwise have difficulty accessing department services. In 2023, FLOW mobiles participated in over 800 events, including events at correctional facilities, military installations, homeless shelters, disaster recovery centers, community events, and more.
  • In 2023, Florida achieved a compliance rate of over 98% for REAL ID credentials issued for driver licenses and identification cards. Florida is a REAL ID-compliant state; all Florida licenses should be accepted nationwide.

To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit flhsmv.gov.

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Learn more on our website.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP’s job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida’s residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.

You just read:

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Celebrates Major Accomplishments of 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more