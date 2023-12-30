Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Celebrates Major Accomplishments of 2023

December 29, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) celebrates 2023 and the significant accomplishments that have propelled our mission forward. FLHSMV and our division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) remain committed to providing highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. This year has yielded great success, and we are inspired to continue making our roads and communities safer for Florida citizens and visitors.

FLHSMV’s key accomplishments from the last year include:

System upgrades and modernization

Florida joined the AAMVA State-to-State system that limits a person to holding one driver license. Although U.S. law restricts individuals from having more than one license, the State-to-State system provides electronic verification to determine whether an applicant already holds a license or ID card in another state.

FLHSMV upgraded to the newest version of Department of Homeland Security’s Verification of Lawful Status. Immigration documents are verified by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program which compares presented documents to the electronic record of the documents held by the DHS in compliance with Real-ID regulations.

Law Enforcement

Customer Service

Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) mobiles partnered with various agencies and community organizations to bring driver license and motor vehicle services to communities and customers who may otherwise have difficulty accessing department services. In 2023, FLOW mobiles participated in over 800 events, including events at correctional facilities, military installations, homeless shelters, disaster recovery centers, community events, and more.

In 2023, Florida achieved a compliance rate of over 98% for REAL ID credentials issued for driver licenses and identification cards. Florida is a REAL ID-compliant state; all Florida licenses should be accepted nationwide.

To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit flhsmv.gov.

