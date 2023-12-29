MPD Seeking to Identify Carjacking Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a carjacking that occurred in the 200 block of Malcolm X Avenue, Southeast.

On Saturday, December 16, 2023, at approximately 8:57 p.m., the suspect ran up to the victim’s vehicle, pulled the victim out, and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect is pictured below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23204356

###