Ukraine Energy Support Fund receives a donation from Estonia

At the end of its successful second year of operation, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received an additional €50 000 grant from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia. This contribution further strengthens the Fund's mission to support Ukraine's energy sector and enhance its emergency preparedness.

The grant will enable Ukrainian energy companies to purchase urgently needed equipment, fuel and services, ensuring that the energy sector remains operational despite the damage and hardship caused by Russia's full-scale invasion.

The Energy Community Secretariat is grateful for its partnership with Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. The total grants received by the Ukraine Energy Support Fund amount to €405 million.