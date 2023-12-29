Submit Release
News Search

There were 543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,992 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine Energy Support Fund receives a donation from Estonia

At the end of its successful second year of operation, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received an additional €50 000 grant from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia. This contribution further strengthens the Fund's mission to support Ukraine's energy sector and enhance its emergency preparedness. 

The grant will enable Ukrainian energy companies to purchase urgently needed equipment, fuel and services, ensuring that the energy sector remains operational despite the damage and hardship caused by Russia's full-scale invasion. 

The Energy Community Secretariat is grateful for its partnership with Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.  

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. The total grants received by the Ukraine Energy Support Fund amount to €405 million. 

You just read:

Ukraine Energy Support Fund receives a donation from Estonia

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more