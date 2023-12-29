Visit to the "Safed-dara" ski and tourist complex in Varzob district

TAJIKISTAN, December 29 - On December 29, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, got acquainted with the conditions and services of the "Safed-dara" ski and tourist complex and opened the second stage of a cableway.

It should be said that in order to implement the instructions of the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, to ensure favorable conditions for the tourism sector and to attract as many domestic and foreign tourists as possible to the "Safed-dara" area, the Limited Liability Company "Safed-dara" has built a number of important facilities in the field of tourism, and the construction of other infrastructure is ongoing.

At the "Safed-dara" ski and tourist complex, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, first got acquainted with the conditions for receiving clients in a two-story wooden cottage.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, expressed his satisfaction with the results of the measures taken and highly appreciated the quality of the works.

The President gave specific instructions and guidance to the officials to further strengthen the construction works and infrastructure organization.

Here the project of construction of new cottages in the yard of the complex was presented to the honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon.

The Leader of the Nation visited a new restaurant near the upper station of the "Safed-dara" ski and tourist complex.

President Emomali Rahmon, after familiarizing himself with the conditions of service and reception of customers in the new restaurant, started the operation of the second line of cableway by pressing a button.

Officials of "Safed-Dara" LLC have started the third stage of construction works in order to implement the instructions of the Head of State.

This year, on the basis of the contract with the "Doppelmayr" company of Austria, the construction of the second line of cableway was completed.

The lower station of this cableway is at an altitude of 2590 meters above sea level, and the upper station is at an altitude of 3020 meters above sea level. The length of the second cableway line is 1600 meters and consists of 21 cabins. In total, the length of both cableways is 3600 meters and they have 42 cabins.

The Head of State got acquainted with the completed works on the site through the new cableway.

At the upper station of the "Safed-dara" ski and tourist complex, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, cut a symbolic ribbon and inaugurated the new "Somoni" ski route, starting the movement of skiers on this route.

A new ski track "Somoni" has been built with a length of 7.2 km.

Now, with the construction of a new ski track, not only novice athletes, but also professional skiers of international and regional level can use it. In general, the ski track in the complex is 30 km from the bottom to the top.

There are 10 modern 1- and 2-story cottages within the complex. In particular, 6 of them are made of modern construction products and 4 of them are made of round wood in European style.

The cottages have sleeping places for 4 to 8 people. Also, in front of the upper station of the cableway at an altitude of 2590 meters, a restaurant "Chaman" was built in national style with more than 100 seats.

At the same time, a new building was built in the complex, where the medical center, treasury and information communication management server are located.

After getting acquainted with the conditions of service in the "Safed-dara" ski and tourist complex, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the efforts of patriotic businessmen to improve and beautify this region with a unique nature of the country.

The officials of the sector were instructed to take measuresto to keep this place in good maintenance and operation, to attract more tourists and visitors, to promote winter sports among the country's population, to bring services in hotels, restaurants, shopping centers to the international level, and to provide sports and snow-activity equipment, ski and snow fields and cableways.