Cheatham, Gibson, Stewart Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance

NASHVILLE – Cheatham, Gibson and Stewart counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after the Dec. 9 tornadoes.

Homeowners and renters can apply for FEMA financial help, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

These counties join Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery and Sumner, which were previously designated.

To apply, call toll-free 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The phone line is open daily, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4751.Follow FEMA on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema. Follow Tennessee Emergency Management Agency at facebook.com/TennesseeEMA.