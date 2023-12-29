The New Year Starts with Dry January

ILLINOIS, December 29 - Participate in Dry January and Begin 2024 Alcohol Free





Goodbye 2023! Now that the holidays are nearly over and overindulging is behind us, it's time for a reset. January has been coined, "Dry January". Dry January is a one-month sobriety challenge where people stop drinking alcohol for 31 days. The idea behind Dry January is to start the new year on a healthy note, detoxify the body, and potentially reassess one's relationship with alcohol.





"Dry January is an opportunity for individuals to re-evaluate their relationship with alcohol and make better choices," said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner. "Your body deserves a yearly reset. What better time than the start of a brand-new year?"





Committing to Dry January can lead to positive changes both physically and mentally. For a successful Dry January, individuals should have a strategy and set clear goals for managing cravings, peer pressure, and social situations that involve alcohol. When in a social setting, grab a mocktail for the same taste without the alcohol, or a canned water to blend in with those who are drinking.





Dry January benefits:

• Improves Overall Health

• Saves Money

• Reset Drinking Habits

• Improves Sleep

• Aids in Weight Loss

• Promotes Self-Discipline

• Encourages Personal Growth

• Sets a Positive Tone for the Year





About the Illinois Liquor Control Commission

The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's mission is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people of Illinois through careful control and regulation of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of alcoholic liquors. The ILCC furthers its mission with training and education to help reduce youth access to alcohol products.