Arrest Made in a Southwest Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Southwest D.C.

On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at approximately 4:25 a.m., First District officers responded to the 600 block of Maryland Avenue, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The decedent has been identified as 27-year-old Tyvez Monroe of no fixed address.

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 36-year-old Deonte Vondell Spicer of Northwest, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23208970

###

