Fremont County DUI Task Force focuses on impaired driving enforcement over New Year's Day weekend

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be fully staffed and looking for impaired drivers between Friday, Dec. 29, through Monday, Jan. 1.

DUI task force members are reminding Fremont County residents and visitors to buckle up, obey the speed limit and never drive impaired.

“The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be vigilant in stopping intoxicated drivers who threaten the safety of other motorists traveling on our roads this holiday season," said Chief Eric Hurtado of the Riverton Police Department.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

The DUI Task Force has conducted 8 operations in 2023, making 1,570 traffic stops, issuing 401 speeding citations and arresting 46 impaired drivers. No impaired driving fatalities were reported during these operations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

  • Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or ride sharing service to arrive home safely;
  • If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;
  • Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.  

