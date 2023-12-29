OIDP’s Continued Commitment to HIV and Black Women

We could not end the year without recognizing the importance of addressing HIV and Black women. This year's US Conference on HIV/AIDSExit Disclaimer (USCHA) in Washington, DC, “A Love Letter to Black Women,” was one of our favorite moments of the year. The conference recognized and honored Black women impacted by the HIV epidemic and highlighted those who are working toward its end.

USCHA 2023

We encourage you to watch the USCHA closing plenary here. The Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP) Director, Kaye Hayes, who also serves as HHS’ Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease and Executive Director of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA), was joined on stage by other inspiring Black women who are tirelessly working toward ending the HIV epidemic.

Watch Dr. Ada Stewart’s Inspirational Video

We also encourage you to read Kaye’s blog about Dr. Ada Stewart, a former pharmacist and former member of PACHA, who serves as a family physician. Watch the video of Dr. Stewart and share her inspirational message about service, community, and her journey to medical school.

As we prepare to end 2023, OIDP remains committed to supporting efforts to end the HIV epidemic among Black women. We look forward to continuing to work with our federal and community partners toward this goal in the coming year.