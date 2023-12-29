Secretariat publishes its Recommendations on the draft National Energy and Climate Plan of Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina submitted their draft National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) to the Secretariat for its review on 30 June 2023. Based on Article 9 of the Energy Community Governance Regulation, the Secretariat assessed the draft Plan and issued its Recommendations. The Secretariat concluded that the draft is missing the analytical part, which is essential for the necessary overview of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s planned path towards achieving its 2030 targets in GHG emission reduction, renewable energy and energy efficiency. The NECP would also benefit from a more concrete formulation of policies and measures reflecting the precise actions that the authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina are planning to take to facilitate the green transition. Bosnia and Herzegovina is invited to bring its 2030 targets regarding energy efficiency (maximum level of primary energy consumption) in line with the Energy Community’s 2030 targets.

The Energy Community Contracting Parties are obliged to develop draft NECPs setting out objectives in line with the Energy Community 2030 targets and policies and measures in the five dimensions of the Energy Union (energy efficiency, renewables, greenhouse gas emissions reduction, internal energy market and research and innovation). The aim of the plans is to draw up an integrated policy framework to steer decarbonisation efforts until 2030 and beyond, aligning with the ambitions of the European Green Deal. The Ministerial Council adopted Regulation (EU) 2018/1999 (the Governance Regulation) in the Energy Community in November 30 2021, which governs the establishment of NECPs.