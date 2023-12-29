With a 40% Surge in Oncology Pharmaceuticals, Cancer Takes Center Stage in Ongoing Global Drug Development

Global Drug Sales by Therapeutic Area Sales Revenue of Top 10 Oncology Drugs in 2022

Cancer-focused drug development has seen a 40% surge in 2022 globally with the number of current products under development in Oncology growing to over 2,000+

Continued launch of innovative Oncology medicines, along with dominance of emerging biopharma companies in the space projects an optimistic future for Cancer care.” — Dr. Purav Gandhi