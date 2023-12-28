Juveniles Arrested for Robbery Offenses in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce two juvenile males have been arrested in Robbery offenses that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, December 8, 2023, at approximately 2:50 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 2000 block of 15th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

CCN: 23199821

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the Fourth and Third District Crime Suppression Units executed search warrants in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest. The search warrants resulted in a 16-year-old juvenile male and a 15-year-old juvenile male, both of Northwest, DC, being arrested pursuant to DC Superior Court juvenile custody orders. They were both charged with Robbery (Force and Violence) for the above offense.

The 15-year-old juvenile male was also charged with the below offense.

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the suspects approached the victims in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects had his hands in his pocket as if he were armed and took property from one of the victims. The suspects then fled the scene.

CCN: 23206729

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has any information about these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.