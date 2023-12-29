Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Correction

REISSUED TO INCLUDE PHOTO OF ACCUSED

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B4008290

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Nevison                           

STATION:  Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773 - 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 12/28/2023 @ 2020 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Killington

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: James Wood          

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Edward, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/28/2023 at approximately 2020 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a reported Abuse Prevention Order violation in the Town of Killington. Investigation determined Wood violated an active abuse prevention order. Wood was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Wood was issued court ordered conditions of release.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/29/2023 @ 1230 Hours           

COURT: Rutland Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

