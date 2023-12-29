Rutland Barracks / Correction
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4008290
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773 - 9101
DATE/TIME: 12/28/2023 @ 2020 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Killington
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: James Wood
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Edward, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/28/2023 at approximately 2020 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a reported Abuse Prevention Order violation in the Town of Killington. Investigation determined Wood violated an active abuse prevention order. Wood was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Wood was issued court ordered conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/29/2023 @ 1230 Hours
COURT: Rutland Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
