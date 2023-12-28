MPD Officer Awarded for Community Outreach Efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A member of the Metropolitan Police Department was recognized by Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith for organizing a field trip that provided the District’s youth with personal development opportunities.

On November 18, 2023, Sixth District Community Outreach Officer Aaron Hunter organized a field trip for the Mission Excellence Baseball Team, a non-profit after-school program for kids. Officer Hunter took the team to the Close Quarters Defense Tactical Training Facility, where they focused on cooperation and active engagement while being led through a tactical training session. The participants demonstrated excellent communication and critical thinking skills, and observers praised how quickly they mastered the protection skills taught in the training.

“Our community outreach teams perform a critical mission: forging a stronger relationship between MPD and the people we serve,” said Chief Pamela A. Smith. “Officer Hunter’s field trip for our city’s kids shows his devotion to this mission, to the department, and to our community.”

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, Officer Hunter was awarded the Achievement Medal for his commitment to community engagement.