Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,277 in the last 365 days.

Man Arrested for a Stabbing in Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce a man has been arrested for a stabbing that left a woman injured.

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at approximately 4:59 pm., the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest. During the argument, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim was treated on the scene by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

48-year-old Commandise Parker, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 23209714

You just read:

Man Arrested for a Stabbing in Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more