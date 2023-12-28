Man Arrested for a Stabbing in Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce a man has been arrested for a stabbing that left a woman injured.

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at approximately 4:59 pm., the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest. During the argument, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim was treated on the scene by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

48-year-old Commandise Parker, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 23209714