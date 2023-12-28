What Topics Interested HIV.gov’s Blog Readers Most in 2023?

As 2023 comes to an end, we looked back at the 100 most-viewed blog posts published this year to get a sense of some of the themes that our readers found especially interesting. We published more than 238 posts in 2023, and the blog received nearly 400,000 page views. Below is a brief review of some of the topics that received the most page views in 2023.

National HIV/AIDS Strategy and the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. Initiative

HIV.gov’s readers were interested in both federal and community efforts to implement the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS) and HHS efforts to support NHAS implementation through the Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) initiative. Some of the most-viewed posts about them were:

HIV Research Developments

Once again, HIV research was a top theme of great interest to readers this year. These were some of the most-viewed research-related posts, many of which were part of our coverage of HIV research conferences that included video conversations with federal HIV leaders:

OIDP Activities

Several of the most-read blog posts in 2023 highlighted the work of the HHS Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), which develops, coordinates, and supports a range of infectious disease policies and initiatives and supports the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). These posts included:

HIV Awareness Days

Many readers accessed our posts about various HIV awareness days and other health observances to find information and resources so they could participate in raising awareness in their communities. Some of the most-viewed posts in this category were:

Other Health Issues, Especially Mpox and COVID-19

Readers continued to be interested in posts about other health issues of concern to people with or experiencing risk for HIV, including mpox and COVID-19. Some of the most-viewed posts on these topics included:

Funding

Posts about funding opportunities and funding awards also garnered much reader interest, including these:

HIV Care and Treatment

Many readers were eager to learn about developments in HIV care and treatment, with these posts among those on this topic read by many followers:

Syndemic Approaches

As more agencies and organizations adopt better integrated approaches to the syndemic of HIV, viral hepatitis, STIs, substance use disorder, and mental health, many readers were interested in blog posts on this topic such as:

HIV Prevention

Efforts to prevent HIV transmission through pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and other strategies continued to garner interest. Our coverage on this topic included:

Gratitude to Our Federal Partners

Our partners from agencies across the U.S. government engaged in the federal response to HIV provided or collaborated with us on several of the posts listed above, and many others not listed here. We're grateful for their continued collaboration as we work together to widely share information about the federal programs, policies, and resources that support stakeholders in communities across the nation in their vital work to end the HIV epidemic.

Thanks for following the HIV.gov blog this year. We look forward to continuing to share information with you in 2024. Happy New Year!