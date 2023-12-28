Veterans Museum to host Pole Mountain Photographic Exhibit

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will host a special photograph exhibit on the Wyoming National Guard’s 115th Cavalry Regiment. The “115th Cavalry at Pole Mountain” exhibition focuses on rarely seen images of the Wyoming National Guard at the Pole Mountain Fire and Maneuver Reservation during the 1920s and 1930s.

The special exhibit will be open to the public during the museum’s regular hours beginning Jan. 13, 2024, and is free to the public. The exhibition will be open through March 30, 2024.

The Wyoming National Guard created its first permanent training camp near Pole Mountain, between Laramie and Cheyenne. The site was part of the Fort F.E. Warren Fire and Maneuver Reservation with military ties dating to the late 1860s.

The training camp served the Wyoming Guard for nearly a decade during the 1920s and 1930s before moving to Camp Guernsey. During this time, the 115th Cavalry Regiment was the Wyoming Guard’s primary unit, with troops scattered across the state.

The “115th Cavalry at Pole Mountain” pulls from the extensive photographic collections at the Wyoming National Guard Museum. The special exhibit shares a small set of images of the Pole Mountain encampment and personnel of the 115th Cavalry during annual training.

About the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum:

Created in 2000, The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum preserves and shares the memory and legacy of Wyoming’s veterans. The museum tells the stories of Wyomingites who have served in the U.S. military since the Spanish-American War. The museum also houses a collection of Wyoming’s military heritage artifacts. The State of Wyoming operates the WVMM through the Wyoming Military Department.