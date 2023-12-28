Submit Release
News Search

There were 630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,355 in the last 365 days.

External merchandise trade statistics for November 2023

MACAU, December 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total merchandise export amounted to MOP1.39 billion in November 2023, down by 1.1% year-on-year. Value of domestic exports (MOP119 million) decreased by 42.0%, of which domestic exports of Pharmaceutical products & organic chemicals and Garments reduced by 74.9% and 48.0% respectively, while those of Bread, pastry, cakes, biscuits & other bakers’ wares grew by 28.2%. Value of re-exports (MOP1.27 billion) rose by 5.9%, of which re-exports of Perfumes and Articles for casino jumped by 582.3% and 234.1% respectively, while those of Non-diamond jewellery and Machines, apparatus & parts declined by 42.2% and 31.9% respectively. Meanwhile, total merchandise import went down by 3.7% year-on-year to MOP12.49 billion; imports of Mobile phones, Watches and Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products dropped by 23.7%, 22.5% and 19.1% respectively, whereas imports of Articles for casino and Gold jewellery showed respective growth of 401.6% and 22.3%. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP11.10 billion in November.

From January to November this year, total value of merchandise export dropped by 3.5% year-on-year to MOP12.25 billion, of which value of domestic exports (MOP1.42 billion) and re-exports (MOP10.83 billion) fell by 23.7% and 0.1% respectively. Total value of merchandise import grew by 1.4% year-on-year to MOP129.69 billion. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP117.45 billion in the first eleven months, up by MOP2.23 billion from MOP115.21 billion a year earlier.

Analysed by destination, merchandise export to mainland China (MOP884 million), Hong Kong (MOP8.98 billion), the USA (MOP408 million) and the EU (MOP135 million) declined by 27.7%, 7.8%, 29.2% and 16.0% respectively year-on-year in the first eleven months of 2023. Meanwhile, exports to the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP664 thousand) slid by 57.8%, while exports to the Belt and Road Countries (MOP541 million) rose by 20.6%. Exports of Textiles & garments went down by 25.1% year-on-year to MOP1.23 billion, and exports of Non-textiles dipped by 0.3% to MOP11.02 billion.

By place of origin, merchandise import from the Belt and Road Countries (MOP28.33 billion), Hong Kong (MOP6.55 billion) and the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP1.32 billion) rose by 20.0%, 39.9% and 37.2% respectively year-on-year in the first eleven months, while those from the EU (MOP41.08 billion) and mainland China (MOP36.90 billion) fell by 2.1% and 5.2% respectively. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise import from Hong Kong (MOP105.10 billion) decreased by 2.2% year-on-year, whereas imports from mainland China (MOP18.81 billion) grew by 18.4%. Imports of Consumer goods went up by 5.0% to MOP97.63 billion, of which imports of Food & beverages (MOP21.73 billion) and Gold jewellery (MOP13.19 billion) expanded by 23.7% and 47.9% respectively; meanwhile, imports of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products (MOP12.22 billion) shrank by 32.6%. Imports of Fuels & lubricants (MOP6.59 billion) and Construction materials (MOP2.81 billion) grew by 14.8% and 5.1% respectively, whereas imports of Mobile phones (MOP5.03 billion) slid by 51.0%.

External merchandise trade totalled MOP141.94 billion from January to November 2023, up by 1.0% compared with MOP140.61 billion a year earlier.

You just read:

External merchandise trade statistics for November 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more