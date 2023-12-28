Shaftsbury Barracks / Fugitive From Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23B3005578
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/27/23 / 1128 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 MM 16.8, Shaftsbury
VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice
ACCUSED: Joshua Willette
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of US Route 7 MM 16.8 in the town of Shaftsbury. During the stop it was discovered the operator, identified as Joshua Willette (38) had an active extraditable warrant out of New Hampshire for sale of Heroin. Willette was arrested and ultimately lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 Bail. He is scheduled for arraignment in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/28/23 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/23 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley
BAIL: $100,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.