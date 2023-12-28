Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Fugitive From Justice

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23B3005578

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Kyle Stevens                           

STATION:     Shaftsbury                

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 12/27/23 / 1128 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 MM 16.8, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

 

ACCUSED:  Joshua Willette                                             

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of US Route 7 MM 16.8 in the town of Shaftsbury. During the stop it was discovered the operator, identified as Joshua Willette (38) had an active extraditable warrant out of New Hampshire for sale of Heroin. Willette was arrested and ultimately lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 Bail. He is scheduled for arraignment in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/28/23 at 1230 hours. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/23 @ 1230 hours            

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley    

BAIL: $100,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

