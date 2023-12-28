Shaftsbury Barracks / Fugitive From Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23B3005578

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 12/27/23 / 1128 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 MM 16.8, Shaftsbury

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

ACCUSED: Joshua Willette

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of US Route 7 MM 16.8 in the town of Shaftsbury. During the stop it was discovered the operator, identified as Joshua Willette (38) had an active extraditable warrant out of New Hampshire for sale of Heroin. Willette was arrested and ultimately lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 Bail. He is scheduled for arraignment in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/28/23 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/23 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley

BAIL: $100,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.