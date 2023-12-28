Submit Release
DSEC launches “Government Statistical Questionnaires” at “Macao One Account”

MACAU, December 28 - In line with the development of e-government services, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) launched the “Government Statistical Questionnaires” service (hereinafter “the service”) at the “Macao One Account” today (28 December), providing the public with another secure and convenient way to respond to government surveys.

The service is available to respondents of household surveys of DSEC, such as the Employment Survey and the Household Income and Expenditure Survey. Upon receiving a survey notification letter from DSEC, respondents may activate and link the online questionnaire to their “Macao One Account” through the service according to instructions, and complete the survey via a mobile phone or computer. Data can be saved so respondents may complete the questionnaire in multiple sittings during the specified period.

DSEC continues to enhance and optimise its e-services, striving to provide the public with quality statistical services. For more information on the “Government Statistical Questionnaires” service, please refer to the promotional materials on the DSEC website (https://www.dsec.gov.mo/en-US/Service/Respondent).

