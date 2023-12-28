New video makes it simple to understand "Zero Point Offender" Amendment, U.S.S.C. Amendment 821 Part B

Zero Point Offender Video Sentencing Stats Logo Amendment 821 Guide : Part A and Part B

SentencingStats.com, Inc. announces the release of a crucial video exploring the "Zero Point Offender" amendment to the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

SentencingStats.com, Inc., a leading authority in Federal Sentencing Data and Analytics, is proud to announce the release of an informative and crucial video exploring the groundbreaking "Zero Point Offender" amendment to the Federal Sentencing Guidelines. The video provides a step-by-step guide to help attorneys and their clients understand how this amendment can be applied retroactively to effectively help up to 7,000 qualifying inmates reduce their Federal sentences.

The U.S. Sentencing Commission's recent amendment, known as Amendment 821, Part B (the "Zero Point Offender" amendment), has the power to bring hope and a fairer sentencing process to individuals who meet specific criteria. This historic amendment to the Federal Sentencing Guidelines aims to rectify past sentencing disparities and promote a more just and equitable system for first time offenders.

The Zero Point Offender amendment, which became retroactive on November 1, 2023, allows eligible defendants and inmates with zero criminal history points to apply for downward adjustments to their sentencing guideline ranges. By meeting a set of criteria outlined in the amendment, these individuals have an opportunity to secure a two-level reduction in their offense level, resulting in a lower guideline sentence range, and ultimately a lower sentence.

This amendment comes as a beacon of hope for those who have been affected by previous sentencing practices. It offers a chance for a fair reassessment of sentences by the court. The amendment ensures that those who have demonstrated positive behavior and pose minimal risk to society are given a chance to rebuild their lives.

SentencingStats.com, Inc.'s newly released video presents the intricacies of the "Zero Point Offender" amendment in a simple and easy-to-understand way, providing valuable insights and guidance to attorneys, public defenders, media outlets, defendants, and anyone interested in understanding the implications of this groundbreaking change. The video emphasizes the importance of utilizing relevant sentencing statistics and data in the process of filing motions for resentencing under 18 U.S.C. 3582(c). Sentencing Stats' CEO, Darren Kramer, had this to say: "This Zero Point Offender video supports our larger efforts of helping defendants and their families pursue fairer sentencing."

To further assist individuals seeking information and guidance, SentencingStats.com, Inc. offers a free pre-qualification tool, a free resentencing calculator, infographics, and a sentencing data eligibility assessment on their platform. These powerful resources empower users to navigate the complexities of federal sentencing and maximize their opportunities for sentence reduction. In addition, Sentencing Stats has developed free resources on https://zeropointoffender.com and https://amendment821.com

To learn more about the "Zero Point Offender" amendment and its potential impact on the lives of thousands of inmates. Watch SentencingStats.com, Inc.'s informative video today by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k0no8JbdQ1I

About SentencingStats.com, Inc.:

SentencingStats.com, Inc. is a trusted leader in Federal Sentencing Data and Analytics. Our platform offers powerful tools, reports, and services to attorneys, public defenders, media outlets, and defendants, enabling them to navigate the complexities of federal sentencing and maximize sentence reduction. We are proud to be a trusted resource for Forbes Magazine, the New York Times, Washington Post, and Law 360.



Zero Point Offender Amendment / Amendment 821 Part B Explained