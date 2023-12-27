Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery of a Business

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are seeking a suspect who robbed a business at gunpoint in the 3400 Block of 14th Street, Northwest.

On Monday, November 27, 2023, at approximately 6:48 p.m., the suspect entered a business and approached employees and patrons. The suspect brandished a handgun and took money from the cash register. As the suspect fled the scene, he took a patron’s property.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23193746