MPD is Seeking to Identify Armed Kidnapping Suspects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who kidnapped a man at gunpoint in the 500 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at approximately 4:23 a.m., the suspects approached the victim and brandished handguns. The suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle keys and ordered the victim into their vehicle. The suspects drove the victim around while they took property from the victim. The suspects then let the victim out and then they fled the scene in the vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23208973

