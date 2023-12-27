Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for October Murder

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in an October 2023 shooting that killed a man in Northeast D.C.

On Monday, October 16, 2023, at approximately 5:29 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 28-year-old Davon Fuller, of Northwest, DC, with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 28-year-old Deandre Miles, of Northeast, DC, turned himself into the Homicide Branch, where he was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 23170650

