MPD Announces Third Phase of the AirTag and Tile Device Pilot Program

(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is expanding the AirTag and Tile Tracking Device Program with an upcoming giveaway event.

Residents who live in Seventh District’s Police Service Areas 705 and 708 can attend the following distribution event:

7D – Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 4:30 PM–7:30 PM

Ballou Senior High School, 3400 4th Street, Southeast

During the distributions, MPD’s Community Outreach Officers will install the device into the resident’s vehicle and help them set up the tracking tag on their mobile device. Distribution will occur while supplies last — first come, first served. Residents must bring the car receiving the device and proof of address to be eligible.

Residents who are unsure of their designated PSA or who want more information about this program can easily find this information by visiting mpdc.dc.gov/trackmystuff

In early November, Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD announced the first phase of the pilot program that provided District drivers in selected police service areas (PSAs) with free digital tracking tags for their vehicles. Installing tracking tags in vehicles will support MPD in combatting crime by assisting in locating and recovering stolen vehicles and holding those responsible accountable.

The Metropolitan Police Department has completed two phases of the pilot program and distributed free digital tracking tags to District residents in selected PSAs in the First, Fifth, and Sixth districts.