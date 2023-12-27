Man Arrested for Multiple Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses

DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce a man has been arrested for Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred in the District.

In each of the below offenses the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle.

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, at approximately 7:40 pm in the 2100 block of K Street, Northwest CCN: 22091681

On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 9:55 am in the 1800 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22117193

On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 9:30 am in the 1000 block of 17th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22140291

On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22140256

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, at approximately 7:30 pm in the 800 block of 19th Street, Northwest CCN: 23087221

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, at approximately 9:45 am in the 1300 block of L Street Northwest. CCN: 23104659

On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 7:14 pm, in the 1000 block of 24th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23113361

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, at approximately 10:20 am in the 1800 block of I Street, Northwest. CCN: 23152012

On Thursday, September 14, 2023, at approximately 6:55 pm in the 1400 block of 12th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23152593

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at approximately 12:00 am in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23184489

On Friday, December 22, 2023, 46-year-old Daniel Adam Grob, of Riverdale, Maryland, was arrested and charged with the above offenses pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant.

The Metropolitan Police Department encourages anyone who may have information about these or other sexual abuse cases to contact MPD by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.