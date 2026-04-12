MPD Investigating 22nd Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.



On Saturday, April 11, 2026, at approximately 6:29 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, in a driveway in the rear of the location, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS personnel responded, and despite all lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead on the scene. At the same time, an adult male was located inside of vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A third victim, an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds, was also located at 23rd Street and Savannah Street, Southeast. Both the second and third victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Dereon Womack, of Northeast, DC.



Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 26048023



