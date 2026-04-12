MPD Investigating 30th Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.



On Friday, April 10, 2026, at approximately 8:34 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS personnel responded, and despite all lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Deangelo Scott, of Southeast, DC.



Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 26047594



