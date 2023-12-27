UPDATE* Man Killed in Northeast Shooting

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch continue to investigate a shooting that killed a man in Northeast D.C.

On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at approximately 6:55 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of a shooting but no victims.

Later, at approximately 8:58 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4300 block of Hunt Place, Northeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.

The investigation determined the victim was shot in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The offense location was previously reported as the 4300 Hunt Place, Northeast.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Ronald Crews, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23209341