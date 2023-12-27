Interstate 90 Reopened from Mitchell to Rapid City

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 from Mitchell to Rapid City reopened at 10 a.m. CT/9 a.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. No Travel Advisories remain in place on some highways across the state.

While I-90 has reopened, travelers are advised that the combination of snow accumulations and sustained strong winds are causing snow-packed and ice-covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions. These factors will continue to create difficult travel conditions throughout the day and into the evening.

Reminders for travelers:

A Blizzard Warning is still in effect in western South Dakota for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Sustained high winds are forecasted throughout the day.

Travelers should expect to encounter very slippery and ice-covered roads.

Snow removal equipment will be present on the roadway.

Tow plows and recovery equipment will also be in operation.

Please use extra caution. If traveling, reduce travel speed and do not use cruise control.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

