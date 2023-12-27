Interstate 90 Reopened from Mitchell to Rapid City
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023
PIERRE, S.D. – Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 from Mitchell to Rapid City reopened at 10 a.m. CT/9 a.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. No Travel Advisories remain in place on some highways across the state.
While I-90 has reopened, travelers are advised that the combination of snow accumulations and sustained strong winds are causing snow-packed and ice-covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions. These factors will continue to create difficult travel conditions throughout the day and into the evening.
Reminders for travelers:
- A Blizzard Warning is still in effect in western South Dakota for Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Sustained high winds are forecasted throughout the day.
- Travelers should expect to encounter very slippery and ice-covered roads.
- Snow removal equipment will be present on the roadway.
- Tow plows and recovery equipment will also be in operation.
- Please use extra caution. If traveling, reduce travel speed and do not use cruise control.
For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
