Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearing on the Takoma Park Minor Master Plan Amendment on Jan. 25, 2024 at 7 p.m.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 27, 2023—The Montgomery County Council will hold a public hearing on the Takoma Park Minor Master Plan Amendment on Jan. 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. at Takoma Park Middle School, which is located at 7611 Piney Branch Road, Takoma Park, Md. If the facility is closed due to inclement weather, the public hearing will be held on Feb. 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. at Takoma Park Middle School.

The plan makes recommendations to improve quality of life, guide future development and encourage improvements to the natural and built environments within the plan area.

Residents who wish to testify at the public hearing in person or on Zoom must sign up by Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. on the Council’s website or by calling 240-777-7803.

A minor master plan amendment, like the Takoma Park Minor Master Plan Amendment, revisits a specific portion of the approved and adopted master plan and reexamines certain elements, often to address a change that was not anticipated at the time the adopted master plan was approved. This plan amendment would update portions of the 2000 Takoma Park Master Plan with the Takoma Park Minor Master Plan Amendment.

This amendment re-envisions the areas within the plan boundary that include the Washington Adventist Hospital and University campuses, the Erie Center (located at the intersection of Flower Avenue and Erie Avenue), and multi-family properties, parks and the Takoma Park Community Center located along Maple Avenue. The plan boundary was determined by the Montgomery County Planning Board in coordination with the City of Takoma Park. The plan boundary was approved by the Planning Board on Sept. 30, 2021.

To testify in-person or remotely during the live public hearing at Takoma Park Middle School, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion, call 240-777-7900.

