LabFinder.com enhances offering in Atlanta area with the addition of Shepard Health

Shepard Health provides more opportunities for lab testing with LabFinder.com platform

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LabFinder.com, an online scheduling platform for laboratory and radiology appointments, added Shepard Health to its team of providers. Shepard
Health is a COLA accredited and CLIA Certified Laboratory that focuses on molecular diagnostic testing in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

LabFinder’s Founder Dr. Robert Segal says, “Shepard Health’s dedication to advanced diagnostics aligns with our goals of providing patient access to top laboratory services. Their accurate and affordable testing will help patients gain the necessary knowledge to improve their overall health.”

Shepard Health is located at 8601 Dunwoody Place, Building 300, Suite #338 Sandy Springs,
GA 30350. Their most popular testing includes:

● Men’s Wellness Panel
● Women’s Wellness Panel
● Flu PCR
● Covid PCR

Richard Roth, CEO & Owner of Shepard Health, says "We are excited to partner with LabFinder.com to help reach more patients in need of state of the art laboratory testing. Their intuitive platform will allow patients to schedule more molecular diagnostic services with us to ultimately lead to better patient outcomes.”

About: LabFinder is a consumer-facing platform that transforms the patient experience through seamless lab & radiology testing, guiding patients to conveniently located testing centers, handling appointment bookings, offering telehealth services, and allowing patients to review
their test results all in one place. LabFinder supports patients through their care journey from booking to billing—reducing expenses, hurdles, and frustrations. www.labfinder.com

About Shepard Health: Shepard Health is a COLA accredited and CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) Certified Laboratory that specializes in molecular diagnostic testing. They offer a variety of services to improve patient outcomes through their advanced diagnostic methodologies. Their mission is to provide testing that is reliable, accurate, timely, and affordable. As a locally owned business, Shepard Health strives to better serve the community.
https://www.shepardhealthlab.com/

Maggie Townsend
LabFinder.com
+1 770-855-3413
