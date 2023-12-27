December 27 - Secretary of State Office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board Awards More Than $27,000 to Logan County

State of Colorado

News Release

Denver, December 27, 2023 - The Department of State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB) has awarded $27,695 to Logan County to complete the indexing of historical records in the county, and to make those records accessible to the public.

“Logan County will be able to better serve their constituents with completed land records thanks to my office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board,” said Secretary Griswold. “I’m proud we can make historical documents more accessible to the public.”

The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The ERTB’s statutory authority was renewed in 2021 with new legislation that allows the board to consider security improvements for counties’ land recording systems. The grants help counties – especially in rural Colorado – invest in technological upgrades. Since its creation, the board has awarded more than $10 million dollars to ensure county clerks are able to improve and maintain property records and other important documents.

