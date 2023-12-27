Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1008398

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                            

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: December 26, 2023 / 1215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Oakes Road, Town of Waterville

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas Lynch (DOB 03/26/1996)                                               

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers of the Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Oakes Road in the Town of Waterville. The operator was identified as Nicholas Lynch. While speaking with Troopers, Lynch exhibited lewd behavior. He was processed at the Williston Barracks and released with a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: February 7, 2023 / 1230 hours           

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a     

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

