Williston Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1008398
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: December 26, 2023 / 1215 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Oakes Road, Town of Waterville
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious
ACCUSED: Nicholas Lynch (DOB 03/26/1996)
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers of the Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Oakes Road in the Town of Waterville. The operator was identified as Nicholas Lynch. While speaking with Troopers, Lynch exhibited lewd behavior. He was processed at the Williston Barracks and released with a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: February 7, 2023 / 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.