Make a Healthy Resolution: Sign Up for 2024 Health Care Coverage on HealthCare.gov

Here comes the new year, a time to make healthy life changes! Before you ring in the new year, make a resolution to be healthy and get covered for 2024. Use this week before the new year starts to check out your health plan options on HealthCare.gov and enroll in a 2024 Marketplace plan.

Finding affordable health coverage is an easy resolution to fulfill and will help you get the care you need throughout the year. All Marketplace plans are comprehensive and are required to cover 10 essential health benefits, from emergency services to preventive wellness services, including HIV testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), mental health and substance use services, and prescription drugs. Without health care coverage, people are more likely to postpone or forgo necessary medical care and less likely to receive preventive services than those who are insured. Now is the time to enroll in health care coverage for 2024, and getting health insurance is easier than ever at HealthCare.gov!

Help Spread the Word: