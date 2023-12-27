Make a Healthy Resolution: Sign Up for 2024 Health Care Coverage on HealthCare.gov
Here comes the new year, a time to make healthy life changes! Before you ring in the new year, make a resolution to be healthy and get covered for 2024. Use this week before the new year starts to check out your health plan options on HealthCare.gov and enroll in a 2024 Marketplace plan.
Finding affordable health coverage is an easy resolution to fulfill and will help you get the care you need throughout the year. All Marketplace plans are comprehensive and are required to cover 10 essential health benefits, from emergency services to preventive wellness services, including HIV testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), mental health and substance use services, and prescription drugs. Without health care coverage, people are more likely to postpone or forgo necessary medical care and less likely to receive preventive services than those who are insured. Now is the time to enroll in health care coverage for 2024, and getting health insurance is easier than ever at HealthCare.gov!
Help Spread the Word:
- Key Dates! The Marketplace Open Enrollment at HealthCare.gov runs from November 1 to January 15. However, because January 15 is a federal holiday in 2024, outreach will continue for an extra day, and consumers can enroll until January 16. Otherwise, consumers will need to qualify for a Special Enrollment Period to enroll in a Marketplace plan.
-
Coverage is Affordable! Thanks to a new law from 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), more people qualify for help purchasing quality health coverage. If you have looked for health coverage before, it is worth a second look:
- 4 out of 5 HealthCare.gov customers will be able to find a plan for $10/month or less with financial help.
- With the IRA, millions of people will continue to qualify for tax credits that lower their premiums.
- Quality Plans! The Marketplace offers quality, comprehensive health insurance plans that provide coverage for doctor visits, emergency care, behavioral health care, preventive care, hospital care, maternity care, and prescription drugs. All Marketplace plans cover a set of preventive services and essential health benefits for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, and plans must cover treatment for pre-existing conditions like HIV.
- Help is Available! Consumers can access navigators and other assisters in every state on the Marketplace. To find local help, go to https://localhelp.healthcare.gov/.
- Sign Up for Coverage! All consumers shopping for health insurance coverage—even those who currently have coverage through the Marketplace—should enroll or re-enroll by logging in to HealthCare.gov and CuidadodeSalud.gov or call 1-800-318- 2596 (TTY is 855-889-4325) to fill out an application and enroll in a Marketplace plan. Free help is available 24 hours a day/7 days a week, and assistance is available in over 200 languages.