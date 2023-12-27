Submit Release
FDLE seeks public's help in locating Brian Klecha

For Immediate Release
December 27, 2023
 
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents continue to investigate the 2017 disappearance of Brian Edward Klecha of Polk County, and the public can help.
 
FDLE Tampa Bay agents believe Klecha did not leave or go missing on his own and believe he may have been the victim of domestic violence or drug abuse.
 
If you have information about the whereabouts or disappearance of Brian Edward Klecha, please call Special Agent Mark Seckley at (813) 557-5287 or (813) 878-7334.

Background
Brian Klecha was last seen making a banking transaction on December 27, 2017, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union in Auburndale.  He has ties to Orange, Polk and Hillsborough counties and was an employee of the Disney Corporation. Klecha was 35 years old at the time.
 
On February 11, 2018, his vehicle was found abandoned on State Road 618 in Tampa at the Morgan Street exit.  Investigators believe the Jeep had been involved in a car accident a few days earlier.
 
FDLE continues to investigate Klecha’s disappearance due to its multi-jurisdictional nature.
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

 

FDLE seeks public's help in locating Brian Klecha

