UM journal South China Quarterly included in CSSCI

MACAU, December 27 - South China Quarterly (SCQ), an arts journal edited and published by the University of Macau (UM), has recently been included in the Chinese Social Science Citation Index (CSSCI) (2023-2024), recognising its significance in academia.

CSSCI is a humanities and social sciences citation database developed by the Institute for Chinese Social Sciences Research and Assessment of Nanjing University. It employs bibliometrics and a combined quantitative and qualitative approach to select high-quality and well-edited journals from over 2,700 Chinese journals in the humanities and social sciences. CSSCI plays a crucial role in supporting academic research at domestic and international universities and research institutions, exerting substantial influence within the academic and journal communities in China. Since 2023, CSSCI has also started to include academic journals published by universities and research institutions in Macao, indicating the recognition of Macao-based academic journals by the mainland academic and journal communities.

SCQ is a comprehensive journal that focuses on academic theories in the humanities and social sciences. It adheres to the publishing principle of ‘focusing on humanities, touching upon inter-disciplinarity and transcending beyond boundaries’. The journal targets researchers and readers interested in the humanities and social science worldwide. It covers global and regional issues, including those specific to China. SCQ not only provides a global perspective on the East and China, but also offers an Eastern perspective on global issues. Since its establishment, SCQ has been committed to publishing articles characterised by a writing style that features substantial contents, refreshing format, distinctive perspectives, and profound discourse. It aims to continuously discover high-quality scholarly contributions and disseminate pioneering knowledge in the humanities. SCQ strives to become a benchmark, flagship, influential and internationally recognised Chinese academic journal in the Greater China region. Before listed as a CSSCI source journal, SCQ had already gained recognition among established scholars, who are attracted to contribute their articles to its publication. Moreover, SCQ has strengthened its internal and external editorial system, placing a strong emphasis on external peer review and internal executive editing. These efforts have resulted in a more stable source of high-quality submissions.

In April this year, SCQ was included in the ‘2022 High Reproduction Rate Journal List of Reproduction and Transcription Journals’ by the Information Center for Social Sciences of Renmin University of China. It was specifically recognised as a journal with high transcription rates and indices in the categories of ‘Comprehensive Humanities and Social Sciences Journals’, ‘Humanities and Social Science Journals Published by Higher Education Institutions’, ‘Journals in History’, and ‘Journals in Chinese History’. Prior to this, SCQ had already been included in the ‘Important Source Journal List of Reproduction and Transcription Journals’ twice (in the 2017 and 2020 editions).

SCQ is also indexed in National Social Sciences Database (www.nssd.cn) and Chao Xing Journals (https://qikan.chaoxing.com/), both of which provide full-text coverage. SCQ is accessible on the website of UM’s Institute of Advanced Studies in Humanities and Social Sciences: https://ias.um.edu.mo/scq/.