Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 28, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Columbiana Columbiana County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin Ohio History Connection
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District
Special Audit
7/1/2018 TO 12/31/2020		 Special Audit FFR
Central State University
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Village of Lockland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Cincinnati, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Western Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hancock Portage Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lake Lake County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Perry Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Marion Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Morgan Manchester Township
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2019		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Muskingum Muskingum County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Harris-Elmore Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pike Pike County Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Preble Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Seneca Village of Bloomville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Lexington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Summit Schnee Learning Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Akron
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Vantage Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Van Wert County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Van Wert County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Warren Franklin City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mary L. Cook Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Wayne Orrville City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 28, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

