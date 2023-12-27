Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 28, 2023
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Ohio History Connection
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District
Special Audit
7/1/2018 TO 12/31/2020
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Central State University
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Village of Lockland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Cincinnati, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Western Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hancock
|Portage Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Lake County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Perry Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Morgan
|Manchester Township
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Muskingum
|Muskingum County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Harris-Elmore Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pike
|Pike County Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Preble
|Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Village of Bloomville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Lexington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Summit
|Schnee Learning Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Akron
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Vantage Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Van Wert County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Warren
|Franklin City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mary L. Cook Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Orrville City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
The full reports will be available Thursday, December 28, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.