Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 28, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Columbiana Columbiana County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Franklin Ohio History Connection

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District

Special Audit

7/1/2018 TO 12/31/2020 Special Audit FFR

Central State University

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Village of Lockland

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit City of Cincinnati, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Western Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Hancock Portage Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Lake Lake County General Health District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Perry Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Marion Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Morgan Manchester Township

1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Muskingum Muskingum County Convention Facilities Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Ottawa Harris-Elmore Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Pike Pike County Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Preble Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023 Financial Audit Seneca Village of Bloomville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Lexington Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Summit Schnee Learning Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Akron

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Van Wert Vantage Career Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Van Wert County Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Audited as Part of Primary Government Van Wert County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Audited as Part of Primary Government Warren Franklin City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mary L. Cook Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Wayne Orrville City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 28, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.