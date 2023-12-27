Rutland Barracks // FIPO, DLS, VCOR
CASE#: 23B4008256
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/27/2023 at approximately 0037 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: False information to police, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Lisa White
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 27, 2023, at approximately 0037 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed violation. The operator was identified as Lisa White (36). During the stop, White provided a false name to police and was found to be operating with a criminally suspended license, as well as violating her conditions of release. White was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. White was released on a citation to appear in Rutland Criminal Court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.