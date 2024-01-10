Hair stylist Diego Larez gets ready for the next Fashion Week New York with Salon Ziba NYC

New York and Los Angeles are the home of Diego Larez, hair & fashion stylist, who left his native Argentina in search of a better future for himself and his professional life within the overwhelming fashion industry. Diego Larez work has been portrayed in some of the most important fashion magazines in the world Diego Larez working on set styling J Balvin for a photo shot Diego Larez, walking next to J Balvin while working on a photo shoot His work was recently published in Harper’s Bazaar MAGAZINE, China

He has been a trademark in celebrity Hair stylist for serveral years at NYFW he also has a career as a fashion stylist that had take him a long way.

I have had the opportunity to work with the most relevant artist in the fashion industry” — Diego Larez -Fashion HairStylist

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES , January 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diego Larez is one of the most prestigious and important hairstylists in Latin America, originally from Argentina. Diego is announcing through his social media new trends in hairstyling and high fashion that he will be working on this year at several fashion weeks with Salon Siba NYC.During the upcoming Fashion Week, he will be a main advisor and creator for Johanna Ventura, curating her looks from hair to toe as a featured guest at NYFW. Additionally, he will work intensively during the awards season, taking charge of some astonishing looks for figures like Eva De Dominici at the Critics' Choice Awards.Diego has been working and creating the looks of many iconic images for some international figures such as J Balvin and his wife Valentina Ferrer, Jovanna Ventura, Austin Mahone, among many others.His work has been published and recognized in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, Galore, Hola, and many other publishers around the world.As a great innovator, fashion stylist, and art director, he has been in charge of entire artistic concepts, including the hair in some video clips. He is currently preparing for a special fashion photoshoot for the Chinese New Year, which will be featured in top fashion magazines like Harper’s and Vogue. With his work, he has toured many sets in the world of fashion and pop art, including one more time the renowned Fashion Week and the Met Gala in New York City.

International hairstylist and fashion, guru talk about his latest achievements in the fashion industry